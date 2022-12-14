SAMPLED SEASON FINALE – EPISODE 10 (13/12/22)

Sampled’s season finale! On this special episode we explored various samples – with plenty of EDM and 90’s Rap on the line up.

Up first we played a track released this year by Jack Harlow titled ‘First Class’ which samples Fergie and Ludacris’ hit from 2006 ‘Glamorous’. At this year’s VMAs the two performed a mash up of Fergie’s original and Harlow’s sample.

Next featured Chet Faker’s 2012 cover of Blackstreet’s ‘No Diggity’, which has a really creative take on the R&B anthem.

This episode also explored two samples which were sued for copyright infringements in the 90’s. First being Vanilla Ice’s ‘Ice Ice Baby’ which prominently sampled the riff from Queen and David Bowie’s 80’s hit ‘Under Pressure’. The other we spun was MC Hammer’s ‘U Can’t Touch This’ which sampled Rick James’ ‘Super Freak’.

Bryan Evans also played this episode, with his hit ‘Heaven’ which was remixed by EDM producer DJ Sammy, who turned the rock classic into a dance hit. We then spun Whitney Houston’s R&b soul track ‘My Love is Your Love’ which Duke Dumont sampled, interpolating the O.G’s lyrics into his tropical house banger in 2014 – ‘I Got U’.

To send off Sampled’s first season, we spun Eric Prydz’s ‘Call on Me’ which sampled ‘Valerie’ by 80’s soul-pop artist Steve Winwood.

** Note – there are a few audio skips in this podcast recording.

Thanks so much to everyone who has tuned in this season and shown their support, I’ve had so much fun! Sampling has always been a concept I’ve been so interested in and I love getting to share it on the SYN airwaves. Enjoy the holidays 🙂

