SAMPLED EPISODE 2 (18/10/22)

Another Tuesday, another episode of Sampled! Today’s second instalment of the show featured some incredible hits. Kicking off with Diana Ross’ ‘It’s My House’ which was featured as a sample in Lady Gaga’s 2020 hit ‘Replay’.

We then had a listener request! Alyce introduced us to Dom Dolla and Torren Foot’s ‘Be Randy’ which samples a 90’s R&B track ‘Baby’ by Brandy.

Sampled also had it’s first double whammy segment – we explored how Bound by The Ponderosa Twins Plus One has been used as a sample in both Kanye West’s ‘Bound 2’ and Tyler the Creator’s ‘A BOY IS A GUN’.

Following that we delved into the controversy surrounding 1960’s rock bands The Kinks and The Doors when their tracks ‘All Day and All of the Night’ and ‘Hello, I Love You’ sounded far too familiar.

The show also spun covers by Deftones and Kim Wilde, as well as a song using a sampling of the show Parks and Recreation by Brisbane based producer Odd Mob.

