SAMPLED EPISODE 2 (18/10/22)

Another Tuesday, another episode of Sampled! Today’s second instalment of the show featured some incredible hits. Kicking off with Diana Ross’ ‘It’s My House’ which was featured as a sample in Lady Gaga’s 2020 hit ‘Replay’.

We then had a listener request! Alyce introduced us to Dom Dolla and Torren Foot’s ‘Be Randy’ which samples a 90’s R&B track ‘Baby’ by Brandy.

 


Sampled also had it’s first double whammy segment – we explored how Bound by The Ponderosa Twins Plus One has been used as a sample in both Kanye West’s ‘Bound 2’ and Tyler the Creator’s ‘A BOY IS A GUN’.

Following that we delved into the controversy surrounding 1960’s rock bands The Kinks and The Doors when their tracks ‘All Day and All of the Night’ and ‘Hello, I Love You’ sounded far too familiar.

The show also spun covers by Deftones and Kim Wilde, as well as a song using a sampling of the show Parks and Recreation by Brisbane based producer Odd Mob.

 

Playlist

  1. It's My House - Diana Ross
  2. Replay - Lady Gaga
  3. Baby - Brandy
  4. Be Randy - Dom Dolla, Torren Foot
  5. Drive (The Cars Cover) - Deftones
  6. Bound - The Ponderosa Twins Plus One
  7. Bound 2 - Kanye West
  8. A BOY IS A GUN - Tyler, the Creator
  9. All Day and All of the Night - The Kinks
  10. Hello, I Love You - The Doors
  11. Is It a Banger? - Odd Mob
  12. You Keep Me Hangin' On - The Supremes
  13. You Keep Me Hangin On - Kim Wilde

October 18th 2022
