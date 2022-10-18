On Air
SAMPLED EPISODE 2 (18/10/22)
Another Tuesday, another episode of Sampled! Today’s second instalment of the show featured some incredible hits. Kicking off with Diana Ross’ ‘It’s My House’ which was featured as a sample in Lady Gaga’s 2020 hit ‘Replay’.
We then had a listener request! Alyce introduced us to Dom Dolla and Torren Foot’s ‘Be Randy’ which samples a 90’s R&B track ‘Baby’ by Brandy.
Sampled also had it’s first double whammy segment – we explored how Bound by The Ponderosa Twins Plus One has been used as a sample in both Kanye West’s ‘Bound 2’ and Tyler the Creator’s ‘A BOY IS A GUN’.
Following that we delved into the controversy surrounding 1960’s rock bands The Kinks and The Doors when their tracks ‘All Day and All of the Night’ and ‘Hello, I Love You’ sounded far too familiar.
The show also spun covers by Deftones and Kim Wilde, as well as a song using a sampling of the show Parks and Recreation by Brisbane based producer Odd Mob.
Playlist
- It's My House - Diana Ross
- Replay - Lady Gaga
- Baby - Brandy
- Be Randy - Dom Dolla, Torren Foot
- Drive (The Cars Cover) - Deftones
- Bound - The Ponderosa Twins Plus One
- Bound 2 - Kanye West
- A BOY IS A GUN - Tyler, the Creator
- All Day and All of the Night - The Kinks
- Hello, I Love You - The Doors
- Is It a Banger? - Odd Mob
- You Keep Me Hangin' On - The Supremes
- You Keep Me Hangin On - Kim Wilde
