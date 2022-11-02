SAMPLED EPISODE 4 – HALLOWEEN SPECIAL (01/11/22)

Happy Halloween! This week’s episode of Sampled featured some eerie tunes to celebrate the occasion.

First up was Home’s ‘Resonance’ played alongside a parody by FrankJavCee called ‘SimpsonWave1995’. According to the artist’s Twitter, this parody has a chord progression that is two keys higher than Resonance and has ‘fatter synths’.

We then featured Sampled’s oldest sample thus far with Playboy Carti’s 2020 hit Vamp Anthem sampling ‘Tocatta and Fuge in D Minor’ by composer Johann Sebastian Bach from the 1700s.

The show explored Stevie Nicks’ 80s classic ‘Edge of Seventeen’ and it’s sampling in Destiny Child’s Bootylicious, as well as the collaboration between Stevie and Miley Cyrus on ‘Edge of Midnight’.

We also spun some spooky covers including Crystal Castles’ ‘Not in Love’ featuring Robert Smith and ‘The Perfect Girl’ by Mareux.

