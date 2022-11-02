On Air
SAMPLED EPISODE 4 – HALLOWEEN SPECIAL (01/11/22)
Happy Halloween! This week’s episode of Sampled featured some eerie tunes to celebrate the occasion.
First up was Home’s ‘Resonance’ played alongside a parody by FrankJavCee called ‘SimpsonWave1995’. According to the artist’s Twitter, this parody has a chord progression that is two keys higher than Resonance and has ‘fatter synths’.
We then featured Sampled’s oldest sample thus far with Playboy Carti’s 2020 hit Vamp Anthem sampling ‘Tocatta and Fuge in D Minor’ by composer Johann Sebastian Bach from the 1700s.
The show explored Stevie Nicks’ 80s classic ‘Edge of Seventeen’ and it’s sampling in Destiny Child’s Bootylicious, as well as the collaboration between Stevie and Miley Cyrus on ‘Edge of Midnight’.
We also spun some spooky covers including Crystal Castles’ ‘Not in Love’ featuring Robert Smith and ‘The Perfect Girl’ by Mareux.
If you missed this week’s Sampled, check out the Podcast and Spotify playlist below:
Sampled Podcast
Sampled Spotify Playlist
Tune in next week at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ | syn.org.au every Tuesday from 9 am to 10 pm.
Follow Sampled on Instagram – @sampledonsyn
Playlist
- Resonance - Home
- SimpsonWave1995 - FrankJavCee
- Vamp Anthem - Playboi Carti
- Perfect Girl - The Cure
- The Perfect Girl - Mareux
- Edge of Seventeen - Stevie Nicks
- Bootylicious - Destiny's Child
- Edge of Midnight - Miley Cyrus
- Not in Love - Platinum Blonde
- Not in Love - Crystal Castles ft. Robert Smith
- I Know I've Been Changed - LaShun Pace
- Be Sharp Say Nowt - Patrick Topping
- Can't Get Blue Monday Out of My Head - Kylie Minogue
