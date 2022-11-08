SAMPLED EPISODE 5 (08/11/22)

Today’s episode of Sampled we covered some pretty epic tracks, from 1960’s Rock and Roll to 2010’s Rap.

Up first on the show was Beach House’s ‘Silver Soul’ from 2010 which’s instrumental was reversed and looped in Kendrick Lamar’s rap song ‘Money Trees’.

Tame Impala’s also appeared on Sampled with their 2010 track ‘Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?’ which A$AP Rocky sampled in 2018 on ‘Sundress’.

Further on in the show we focused on British 90’s band The Verve and how they were sued over similarities between their track ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ and The Rolling Stones’ 1965 hit ‘The Last Time’. The outcome was deemed ‘one of the toughest deals in music history’.

Sampled also featured some impressive covers including The Cranberries’ 1994 cover of Carpenters’ ‘(They Long to be) Close to You’ and Limp Bizkit’s 2003 cover of The Who’s ‘Behind Blue Eyes’.

If you missed this week’s episode, check out the Podcast and Spotify playlist below:

Sampled Podcast



Sampled Spotify Playlist



Tune in next week at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ | syn.org.au every Tuesday from 9 am to 10 pm.

Follow Sampled on Instagram – @sampledonsyn