Sampledbanner

On Air

SAMPLED EPISODE 5 (08/11/22)

Sampledbanner

Today’s episode of Sampled we covered some pretty epic tracks, from 1960’s Rock and Roll to 2010’s Rap.

Up first on the show was Beach House’s ‘Silver Soul’ from 2010 which’s instrumental was reversed and looped in Kendrick Lamar’s rap song ‘Money Trees’.

Tame Impala’s also appeared on Sampled with their 2010 track ‘Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?’ which A$AP Rocky sampled in 2018 on ‘Sundress’.

Further on in the show we focused on British 90’s band The Verve and how they were sued over similarities between their track ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ and The Rolling Stones’ 1965 hit ‘The Last Time’. The outcome was deemed ‘one of the toughest deals in music history’.

Sampled also featured some impressive covers including The Cranberries’ 1994 cover of Carpenters’ ‘(They Long to be) Close to You’ and Limp Bizkit’s 2003 cover of The Who’s ‘Behind Blue Eyes’.

If you missed this week’s episode, check out the Podcast and Spotify playlist below:

Sampled Podcast

Sampled Spotify Playlist

Tune in next week at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ | syn.org.au every Tuesday from 9 am to 10 pm.

Follow Sampled on Instagram – @sampledonsyn

Playlist

  1. Silver Soul - Beach House
  2. Money Trees - Kendrick Lamar ft. Jay Rock
  3. (They Long to be) Close to You (Cover) - The Cranberries
  4. Why Won't You Make Up Your Mind? - Tame Impala
  5. Sundress - A$AP Rocky
  6. The Last Time - The Rolling Stones
  7. Bittersweet Symphony - The Verve
  8. Evil Woman - Electric Light Orchestra
  9. Face to Face - Daft Punk
  10. Behind Blue Eyes - The Who
  11. Behind Blue Eyes (Cover) - Limp Bizkit
  12. Stories?? - The Chakachas
  13. Home Soon - Dope Lemon

November 8th 2022
Read more by Crystal Nicholas
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Notice of Annual General MeetingOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

More by Sampled

sampledbanner
Sampledbanner
Sampled

SAMPLED EPISODE 4 – HALLOWEEN SPECIAL (01/11/22)

Happy Halloween! This week’s episode of Sampled featured some eerie tunes to celebrate the occasion. First up was Home’s ‘Resonance’ played alongside a […]

sampledbanner
Sampledbanner
Sampled

SAMPLED EPISODE 3 (25/10/22)

Happy Tuesday! Today’s episode of Sampled featured songs from a variety of genres, from EDM bangers to jazzy instrumentals. We explored A Tribe […]

sampledbanner
Sampledbanner
Sampled

SAMPLED EPISODE 2 (18/10/22)

Another Tuesday, another episode of Sampled! Today’s second instalment of the show featured some incredible hits. Kicking off with Diana Ross’ ‘It’s […]

Related Content

1
Film 101
Film 101

Armageddon Time sees Gray Return to his Roots, and his Best

(First row L-R) Lashana Lynch, Viola Davis,Shelia Atim (Second row L-R ) Sisipho Mbopa , Lone Motsomi ,Chioma Umeala
Film 101
Film 101

The Woman King: Viola Davis Shines in this Action Epic

Director Nicholas Stoller on the set of Bros.
Film 101
Film 101

Nicholas Stoller Interview