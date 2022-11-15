SAMPLED EPISODE 6 (15/11/22)

Happy Tuesdsay! Today Sampled’s sixth episode varied hits from toe tapping Country Rock to EDM bangers. To kick off the show was Evelyn “Champagne” King’s ‘The Show Is Over’ which was sampled by Ice Cube on his track ‘You Know How We Do It’.

The show then faded into more recent hits with Mallrat’s 2022 cover of Mazzy Star’s 90’s hit ‘Fade Into You’ and also Avicii’s 2011 track ‘Fade Into Darkness’ which samples the piano from Penguin Light Orchestra’s ‘Perpetuum Mobile’.

We then explored the guitar riff from Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 1974 classic ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ which sounds very familiar in Warren Zevon’s track released 10 years later, ‘Werewolves of London’. This song wasn’t a direct sample of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s original but it has a very similar beat and chord progression in it’s piano riff. In 2007 Kid Rock decided to sample both riffs from the aforementioned songs in his hit ‘All Summer Long’.

Sampled also featured Robin S’s ‘Show me Love’ alongside it’s sampling in Jason Derulo’s ‘Don’t Wanna Go Home’ and cover by Sam Feldt and Kimberly Anne.

