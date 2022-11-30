SAMPLED EPISODE 8 (29/11/22)

Explored plenty of 90’s hip hop and 70’s funk this week!

First up featured Player’s classic ‘Baby Come Back’. High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens’ sampled the track in her debut single from 2006 titled ‘Come Back to Me’.

Next we spun British pop artist Lily Allen’s acoustic cover of Britney Spears hit ‘Womanizer’ which featured on her album ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’ in 2008.

80’s band The Isley Brothers have had various hits sampled by the likes of Ice Cube, Thundercat and Gwen Stefani. On this episode we featured the Notorious B.I.G’s sampling of their hit ‘Between the Sheets’ on his 90’s classic ‘Big Poppa’.

Next up was a triple banger – Idris Mumammad’s funky track ‘Could Heaven Ever Be Like This’ had it’s vocals sampled by both Chrome Sparks in 2013 and Jamie XX in 2015.

The show also delved into The Game and 50 Cent’s sampling of The Trammps’ ‘Rubber Band’ and Diplo’s sample of ‘Steelo’ by 702. Check out the podcast below to hear all about it!

Sampled Podcast



Sampled Spotify Playlist (updated weekly)



