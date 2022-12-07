SAMPLED EPISODE 9 (6/12/22)

This episode we were lucky to be joined by Kasey to spin some funky samples! First up was Michael Jackson’s ‘Human Nature’ which 90’s r&b group SWV sampled in the backing track of their song ‘Right Here’.

We also spun DMAs popular cover of ‘Believe’ by Cher. Then featured Spilt Milk headliner Flume, we spoke about his sample of Otis Redding’s ‘I Can’t Turn You Lose’ in his 2012 track ‘Holdin’ On’.

We then spoke about Elton John who has been absolutely revolutionising the sample game! He’s been releasing music that take samples from his popular hits from the 1970’s. Last year he collaborated with Dua Lipa and PNAU on ‘Cold Heart’ which sampled the lyrics from four of his hits, most notably ‘Rocket Man’ which we spun this episode, the other tracks he sampled were ‘Where’s the Shoorah?’, ‘Kiss the Bride’ and ‘Sacrifice’.

This year British Pop star Harry Styles released his track ‘Daydreaming’ on the Harry’s House album. This track takes a sample of the vocals from groovy disco group The Brothers Johnson, on their track ‘Ain’t We Funkin’ Now’. We kept the vibes rolling with 80’s group Toto and their biggest hit ‘Africa’ which 2000’s pop artist JoJo sampled in her song ‘Anything’.

Again from the UK we spun some Coldplay, with their 2005 track ‘Talk’ sampling a song called ‘Computer Love’ by 70’s German Electronic Dance group Kraftwerk.

Sampled Podcast



Sampled Spotify Playlist (updated weekly)



Tune in next week for the LAST episode of the season at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ | syn.org.au Tuesday from 9 am to 10 am.

Follow Sampled on Instagram – @sampledonsyn