SAMPLED (Halloween Special) 31/10/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 31st October

HAPPY HALLOWEEN! It’s that time of year again. On this spooky instalment of Sampled, catch the eerie cover by Placebo of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, a Hilary Duff sample of Depeche Mode’s ‘Personal Jesus’ and remixes of classics by Dusty Springfield and The Zombies!

There are only 2 weeks left of SYN’s emergency fundraiser. Don’t let our station be taken off your airwaves! If you have the means, please donate via givenow.com.au/savesyn To anyone who has already donated, we are so very grateful for your support <3

