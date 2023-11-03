On Air
SAMPLED (Halloween Special) 31/10/23
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 31st October
HAPPY HALLOWEEN! It’s that time of year again. On this spooky instalment of Sampled, catch the eerie cover by Placebo of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, a Hilary Duff sample of Depeche Mode’s ‘Personal Jesus’ and remixes of classics by Dusty Springfield and The Zombies!
Listen back on this week’s episode via the podcast below ↓
There are only 2 weeks left of SYN’s emergency fundraiser. Don’t let our station be taken off your airwaves! If you have the means, please donate via givenow.com.au/savesyn To anyone who has already donated, we are so very grateful for your support <3
Listen to all songs featured on Sampled’s Spotify playlist
More by Sampled
SAMPLED 24/10/23 (Podcast + Playlist)
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 24th October On this episode of Sampled we listened to a bit of classical music, catch Weezer’s ‘Opening Night’ which […]
SAMPLED 17/10/23 (Podcast + Playlist)
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 17th October This episode of Sampled delves into some new tracks including Drake’s ‘All The Parties’ sampling major 80’s hit […]
SAMPLED 10/10/23
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 10th October Sampled is back for another season! This episode explores the brand new hit from Troye Sivan ‘Got Me […]