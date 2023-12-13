Words by Ashlynn Hannah

Photos provided by Sarah Davenport



Reminiscing on a little under a month ago when various artists, local music lovers and SYN volunteers and staff all came together to appreciate good local music and save a much loved station.

Save SYN Fest was held on Sunday November 19th at The Evelyn Hotel in Fitzroy. The festival came out of a call to raise funds to save SYN FM, a local youth radio station that has always platformed young voices across Melbourne, Geelong and the rest of the country. After 20 years, SYN was now faced with the challenge of raising enough funds or closing its doors for good. The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and an unexpected loss in grant funding was not an easy hit for a radio station run by young media makers.

In just six weeks more than $50,000 was raised, two 24-hour marathon broadcasts were run by SYN volunteers, and immense support from the wider community was witnessed, and all in the lead-up to Save SYN Fest.

Sharing quintessential antidotes about listening to SYN FM, Tamara & the Dreams filled The Evelyn Hotel band room with her dreamy melodies and blunt storytelling.

“I listen to SYN in the car and on my clock radio in my room,” she says, “I love SYN.”

Not to be missed with her diamanté decorated hat that spells out ‘ROCK’, Tamara Reichman is an avid supporter of SYN, so it is only fitting she kicked off the day. More spectators trickled inside off sunny Brunswick Street entering a yellow and blue lit room where Tamara glistened under the downlights singing, “I wanna be a successful bisexual”.

It was just after 2:30pm in Naarm/Melbourne and the festivities were only getting started.

Tamara’s keys dangled from her jeans as she played an acoustic cover of Tame Impala’s song ‘Eventually’ to close out her set.

The intimate crowd turned to the wall adjacent to the stage where SYN alum, DJ Hay Fos kept the room energised before the next act.

Araminta and her band performing on stage at Save SYN Fest.

A little after 3pm singer-songwriter Araminta embraced the stage with a dress adorned with bright red strawberries. The room slowly filled with bodies called in by the harmonious voices and sounds of the four-piece band. They played songs such as ‘Gentle Boy’ and ‘Mother’ accompanied by the instrumentals of Araminta on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, Alex on the drums, Olivia on the keys and Nichola on the bass.

When the last song of their set rolled around, the downlights flicked to blue and green, and the tune of ‘Angel Baby’ faded out as Araminta expressed sentiments to SYN through the crowd.

“I love you,” she says, “I really hope we can save you through this, you’re awesome”.

Next up, Franjapan hit the stage! From Blink 182 to Taylor Swift, the five-piece indie rock band proved there is no band or genre that they can’t cover. Bringing the energy up with some unreleased country numbers, frontman Rhys White called out… “Can I hear a yeehaw?”.

Taking the festival to hour three, Franjapan brought their playfulness and fun energy on stage and had the whole room laughing along with them.

Franjapan take to the stage at The Evelyn Hotel for Save SYN Fest.

The room ebbs and flows with more people as SYN hosts Owen, Siobhan and Connor take the stage to remind the audience why they are here. The importance of buying a raffle ticket to further support SYN is emphasised. A ticket to SYN’s raffle had the chance of winning prizes ranging from signed vinyl, to tickets to sold-out shows, and even two vouchers to swim with dolphins (never underestimate the reach of SYN).

If people weren’t dancing yet, Immy Owusu’s Afrodelik music had everyone boogying into the night. His debut album LO-LIFE! was SYN’s local feature album of the week earlier in the year and his appreciation for the station was evident when addressing the fundraiser throughout his set.

The stage presence, the belting of the hand drum, the harmonising between Immy and backup vocalist Pia Nesvara, and the crowd inclusion in his song ‘The World is Here For You’ made an unforgettable performance.

Immy Owusu performing at Save SYN Fest.

Before singer and RipStik legend Holly Hebe’s performance, DJ Lachlan Stuckey from College of Knowledge Records and guitar player for band Surprise Chef jumped on the decks. Lachlan is known for DJing with vinyl and his unique formula sets up the atmosphere for Holly from the Mornington Peninsula.

A fashion icon wearing a button-down shirt, tie, and a skirt over her jeans, Holly completely captivates the feeling of the room with her emotive lyrics.

“SYN are the backbone to this community, they mean a lot to me,” she says.

Holly Hebe on the keys.

As the sun started to set Louis Parkinson who performs under the name Nice Young Man hopped on the decks to teleport the crowd into the latter portion of the night.

With a stage presence that has you laughing and wishing you were friends, Squid The Kid was up next. Making a grand entrance, his band takes it away before he jumps onto the stage with his explosive bars, singing some of his own crowd favourites as well as a handful of covers. Joining in on the fun was local act Chilli Reid and WA artist Jarrod Jeremiah who jumped on stage to join Squid. The minute the lyrics of ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber and ‘Love Story’ by Taylor Swift were registered by the audience, the energy in the room accelerated as the crowd bopped along with the band.

Squid’s song ‘Late Night Antics’ was played which was recently featured as part of SYN’s Sweet 16 playlist and for good reason. The song set the scene for the rest of the night where good news was on the way.

SYN’s General Manager Ruby Smith was next up on stage to announce SYN had been saved and all thanks to the generous donations and support of the room and beyond. The fundraiser alongside the mini-festival raised a spectacular $60,000+ to go towards keeping the station alive.

“We do this for you,” says Ruby, “and we wouldn’t be able to do it without you.”

Adding to the trend of phenomenal DJs to tie in each act, Mon Franco played an electric set to bring the event to the announcement of the raffle winners.

Mon Franco on the DJ decks.

Three very stunned music lovers take home prizes including two tickets to Faye Webster’s sold out show, vinyls from the likes of the DMA’s, The Grogans and Flume, and one very lucky person who will be swimming with dolphins (don’t worry, I also want to see photos!).

The clock ticks over to 9pm, marking hour eight of SYN’s mini-festival and the only way to end a big day is dancing with none other than Robert Baxter. The room is illuminated in red and blue as Robert charmed the audience with compliments and pans the microphone to people at the front to sing along to their song ‘Tamagotchi’.

Robert knows how to empower a crowd and it’s a testament that eight hours into a festival they had everyone up on the floor dancing.

Having never left the stage, Mon Franco continues the high-energy music to see out the rest of the night.

As the saying goes, ‘all good things must come to an end’ and it’s safe to say that Save SYN Fest was nothing short of amazing. The celebratory nature of the day was a testament to the importance of community radio.

LONG LIVE SYN!

(Honourable mention to Love Story by Taylor Swift which was played twice – by Franjapan and Squid The Kid and always an absolute crowd pleaser.)