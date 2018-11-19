Government school students will receive free dental care and treatments if Labor wins a second term in this week’s state election.

Premier Daniel Andrews has pledged a whopping $396 million for 250 school dental vans – they will travel to all Victorian government primary and secondary schools treating 620,000 students – staffed by 500 dentists and oral health workers.

The school dental truck program will provide students with free basic health checks, x-rays and teeth cleaning, as well as fillings and root canal treatments if necessary, and could save families about $400 a year.

“The dental bill is something every parent dreads. Labor’s investment means kids will have a great, healthy smile without parents having to worry about the costs.” Mr Andrews said.

Free sport mouth guard impressions and oral health packs will also be covered.

The pledge is the latest election promise from the Premier ahead of Saturday’s state election.

While Mr Andrews stepped out promoting his plan for free dental coverage for school kids on Sunday, Opposition Leader Matthew Guy was busy unveiling a pilot program to crack down on youth crime.

Under the Coalition’s plan, Children’s Court magistrates would have the power to send juvenile offenders who are not violent to be disciplined at boot camps, instead of serving a youth justice sentence.

Mr Guy said the program would target 15 to 19-year-olds who would attend the camp for up to 12 weeks and be taught discipline and respect.

