SYN 90.7
Philosophy Podcast Special
“Does art need to be made with the purpose of being art, to be considered art?” 🎨
This 30 minute podcast feature is brought to you by Albert Park College year 11 philosophy students. Your commute home podcast listening is sorted!
You can tune in and hear the full shows this season on SYN 90.7 every Monday 12pm-1pm. 📻
Contributors
Anita Michalski
Evrim
November 8th 2018Read more by Evrim
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Culture, Education, News, Pop Culture
Tags: schools on air
