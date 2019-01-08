Schools On Air Producer (Job Share)

We’re looking for someone from the SYN Community that is rearing for the next stepping stone of their career. We’ve opened up a 6 month part time position (1 Day a Week: Fridays – 7.5 hours), as part of a Job Share with our Schools on Air Producer role. There is a lot of scope for this role to grow larger in the future.

In this position you will have great influence, responsibility and level of control over all aspects of the SYN Media Learning department. You will be a dependable, highly engaged and respected part time member of the SYN staff. We’re excited to bring someone new into the SYN team that wants to learn and sees the role as a skill building opportunity for their desired career. You’ll be challenged, expected to work highly independently, be able to work under pressure and must have a desire to embrace the often busy and exciting workplace that is SYN!

SYN’s Schools On Air Producer is the coordinator of SYN Media Learning’s program, Schools on Air. They are responsible in all the day to day admin of SYN Media Learning’s various educational programs, including booking programs, marketing of Schools On Air, following up on queries from schools and community groups and redeveloping the program to suit various student’s needs. They also manage the rostering of SYN Media Learning’s casual staff.

The other key aspect of their job is the hands on producing of the live radio program Schools On Air, and are required to work in SYN’s studios, to run all aspects of the show on air. This includes the supporting and working directly with school aged students and building professional working relationships with teachers. They also will occasionally run other SYN Educational Programs when needed, such our Radio Basics Workshops and Live Radio Workshops.

The Schools On Air Producer reports to and works directly with the Training and Development Manager. You’ll be working in tandem with the other Schools On Air Producer which are in Mon – Thurs. You will be required to communicate effectively as part of working in a team with them, whilst sharing the role on Fridays.

You can be a casual Educational Programs Trainer & Producer and be in this part time role as well.

You can still volunteer at SYN and be in this part time role.

Please refer to Policy 43, in SYN’s Polices and Procedures (p.115) for further clarification – SYN staff are not permitted to participate in volunteer-driven activities unless: The person is a casual or part-time paid staff member routinely earning less than $300 per week or $15,600 per annum

~~

Applications require: