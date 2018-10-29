The Great Ocean Road is set for a massive upgrade as part of a federal government cash injection for Victoria’s south west.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a new convention centre and tourism initiatives along the famous tourist road as part of a $154 million project for the region.

The government has announced $10 million funding for a new ferry terminal at Queenscliff, $30 million for a new convention and exhibition centre in Geelong, as well as other funds for an upgrade for the Twelve Apostles.

Federal Liberal MP for Corangamite, Sarah Henderson, described the funding as a “game changer”.

Terrific to join @ScottMorrisonMP @DanTehanWannon @AlanTudgeMP at the incredible 12 Apostles to announce our $154m #CityDeal & the jobs & economic boost it will deliver to #Corangamite residents including the iconic Great Ocean Road. See https://t.co/c3CqjZtqAa #auspol pic.twitter.com/gjkBqWKEsm — Sarah Henderson MP (@SHendersonMP) October 29, 2018

“Very proud of the economic boost, jobs and transformational projects we are delivering,” she wrote on Twitter.

(with AAP/9News)

