Scott Morrison announces $154 million upgrade for Great Ocean Road

The Great Ocean Road is set for a massive upgrade as part of a federal government cash injection for Victoria’s south west.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a new convention centre and tourism initiatives along the famous tourist road as part of a $154 million project for the region.

The government has announced $10 million funding for a new ferry terminal at Queenscliff, $30 million for a new convention and exhibition centre in Geelong, as well as other funds for an upgrade for the Twelve Apostles.

Federal Liberal MP for Corangamite, Sarah Henderson, described the funding as a “game changer”.

“Very proud of the economic boost, jobs and transformational projects we are delivering,” she wrote on Twitter.

(with AAP/9News)

Jayden Forster

October 29th 2018
