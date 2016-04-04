Season 1 Episode 9 02.04.16

This week on Represent we spoke to MP Carl Katter about the suggested double dissolution election. We also spoke to the policy manager from Youth Affairs Council Victoria and the CEO of Safe Steps about the recommendations made by the Royal Commission in to Family Violence. If this triggered anything for you, you can contact the numbers below:

Safe Steps: 9928 9600

1800 Respect: 1800 737 732

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Mensline: 1300 78 99 78

If it is an emergency call 000

Songs played on the show:

– Wolves Without Teeth by Of Monsters and Men

– Lake Michigan by Rogue Wave

– How Does It Feel by MS MR

All of our episodes are available through the Omny app, iTunes or on the SYN website!

This episode of Represent originally aired on Saturday the 2nd of April 2016.

Image: Sydney Morning Herald

Represent airs on Saturday’s at 3pm on SYN Nation