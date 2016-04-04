SYN Nation
Season 1 Episode 9 02.04.16
This week on Represent we spoke to MP Carl Katter about the suggested double dissolution election. We also spoke to the policy manager from Youth Affairs Council Victoria and the CEO of Safe Steps about the recommendations made by the Royal Commission in to Family Violence. If this triggered anything for you, you can contact the numbers below:
Safe Steps: 9928 9600
1800 Respect: 1800 737 732
Lifeline: 13 11 14
Mensline: 1300 78 99 78
If it is an emergency call 000
Songs played on the show:
– Wolves Without Teeth by Of Monsters and Men
– Lake Michigan by Rogue Wave
– How Does It Feel by MS MR
This episode of Represent originally aired on Saturday the 2nd of April 2016.
Image: Sydney Morning Herald
Contributors
Alice Rennison
April 4th 2016
