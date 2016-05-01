use this repo

SYN Nation

Season 2 Episode 2 23.04.16

This week on Represent, we spoke to the CEO of YEAH (Australia’s only youth led sexual health service) and a peer advisor from YEAH about the organisations funding cut by the government. 

We also looked into how Nepal is going, one year on from the earthquake. 

Represent also revisited Bronwyn Bishop’s career after she lost her Sydney seat of Mackellar to former Liberal staffer Jason Falinski.

We also looked in to lots more, so have a listen to our podcast.

 

Represent plays on SYN Nation at 3pm on Saturdays. 

 

Songs played on the show: 

– Doves Cry by Prince

– Fred Astaire by San Cisco

– Trouble With Us by Marcus Marr and Chet Faker

– Wake Up by Arcade Fire

Contributors

Alice Rennison

May 1st 2016
