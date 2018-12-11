The first trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of Kim Possible has just dropped, and it’s definitely worth a look.

The Kim Possible trailer follows confirmation from Disney for live-action remakes for other TV favourites such as The Lion King, Dumbo and Aladdin.

Teen actress Sadie Stanley takes on the role of everyone’s favourite crime-fighting cheerleader (Kim) in the fight against villains Dr. Drakken (Todd Stashwick) and Shego (Taylor Ortega), alongside her trusty sidekick Ron Stoppable (Sean Giambrone) and his naked mole rat Rufus.

But there’s one slight change — Kimmie is now a freshman at high school and having a bit of trouble dealing with soccer tryouts and THAT brutal social hierarchy.

However, something tells us she’ll be just fine.

The announcement that Disney would be doing a live-action remake of Kim Possible was made earlier this year.

The movie will premiere on the Disney Channel on February 15.

Image Credit: EW.