Self Love, Having a Type + Is There an Expiry Date on ‘The Spark’? – 8 July 2018

Do you have a type? Is there an expiry date on ‘the spark’? And how do you find confidence within your self when dating – and when not? Your Naughty Rude hosts Danny and Bridget join you for the show this week and answer all your anonymous Tumblr questions live on air via SYN Nation – stream live every Sunday from 8-10pm AEST on digital radio or on syn.org.au.

July 10th 2018
