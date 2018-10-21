Would You Send Your Ex a Survey? + Life: According to Women – 21 October 2018

Your awesome foursome are back for some Naughty & Rude chats! This week, Dana zooms in on recent female focused news and pop culture headlines, breaking down what it’s like to see the world through a female lens. Holly wants to know if a feedback survey post breakup is something we could swallow. Ruby considers the ramifications of Cosmo AU shutting up shop and the importance of such an iconic mag in our culture. And as always, newcomer James asks the curly questions on James-splaining, and virginity’s the flavour of the night.

