Who is sending those mysterious seeds?
Packets of seeds are showing up across the globe with an unmarked sender. Who is receiving them, who is sending them, and why?
Anneliese Farrer spoke to Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment Head of Biosecurity Operations Emily Canning.
Guests
Emily Canning – Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment Head of Biosecurity Operations
Contributors
Anneliese Farrer
Panorama
August 25th 2020Read more by Panorama
