‘Sense & Sensibility: The Musical’ Director – Sharmini Kumar

Host and co-executive producer Cristina spoke with Sharmini Kumar on her upcoming production Sense & Sensibility: The Musical. She spoke about why she chose to adapt this Jane Austen work, and how she weaves themes of colonialism and discovering our own individual value through her fresh perspective on the story.

Sense & Sensibility: The Musical plays at The Gasworks Theatre from Wednesday 16 March to Sunday 20 March. Visit gasworks.org.au for tickets.

March 9th 2022
