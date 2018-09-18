Serena Williams cartoon controversy

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

A cartoon published after tennis superstar Serena Williams’ loss in the final of the American open to Naomi Osaka in the American open last week, has been labelled by many as racist.

The cartoon, depicting Williams throwing a tantrum during a match that was also marred by controversy, was published in the Herald Sun and was drawn by Mark Knight.

Gabriella Payne has more

 

Jack Fryer

September 18th 2018
