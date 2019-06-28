On Air
Series Mania interview with Kristy Matheson
With Melbourne’s third Series Mania festival imminent, Tom Parry spoke with Kristy Matheson, from the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) about the history of the festival, the presence of Melissa Rosenberg (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) at this year’s event, the unprecedented growth of television, and the Australian content being premiered – including the new SBS miniseries The Hunting (pictured above) and ABC’s Frayed.
Plus, Kristy provides an update on the renovations currently taking place at ACMI’s headquarters in Federation Square.
Series Mania takes place on July 4th and 5th at The Capitol Theatre in Swanston Street. For more information, head to ACMI’s official website.
Segment produced by Tom Parry. Image courtesy of SBS.
More by Art Smitten
SYN Reviews: Yesterday
Yesterday Film Review Preview screening provided by distributor Words by Arnel Duracak “It Might Not Have Been Heard Before, But It’s Been Seen Before” […]
Emerging Writers Festival interview – Art Smitten
With the 2019 Emerging Writers Festival imminent, Art Smitten co-hosts Arnie and Sim caught-up with Artistic Director – and former SYN presenter – […]
SYN Reviews: Men In Black: International
Men In Black: International Review Preview screening provided by distributor Words by Arnel Duracak “A sloppy sequel that proves the MEN IN BLACK should never have come back” […]