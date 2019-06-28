ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Series Mania interview with Kristy Matheson

ACMI header

With Melbourne’s third Series Mania festival imminent, Tom Parry spoke with Kristy Matheson, from the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) about the history of the festival, the presence of Melissa Rosenberg (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) at this year’s event, the unprecedented growth of television, and the Australian content being premiered including the new SBS miniseries The Hunting (pictured above) and ABC’s Frayed.

Plus, Kristy provides an update on the renovations currently taking place at ACMI’s headquarters in Federation Square.

 

 

Series Mania takes place on July 4th and 5th at The Capitol Theatre in Swanston Street. For more information, head to ACMI’s official website.

 

Segment produced by Tom Parry. Image courtesy of SBS.

Art Smitten

June 28th 2019
