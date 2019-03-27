Services on the Hurstbridge line are back to normal after a person was hit by a train this morning.

Buses were replacing trains between Eltham and Diamond Creek in the city’s northeast this morning before services resumed about 11am.

Trains continued to run between Eltham and Flinders St and Hurstbridge and Diamond Creek stations with minor delays.

⚠️ Rail services have resumed between Eltham and Diamond Creek after an earlier incident closed the line. Services are expected to run as timetabled with no delays. See https://t.co/fE9E9Hyp10 pic.twitter.com/UIBc9gXhKN — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) March 26, 2019

There is currently no disruption to services on the Hurstbridge line, according to the Metro Trains website.

The condition of the person hit by the train is unknown.

Image Credit: YouTube.