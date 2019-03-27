Services on Hurstbridge line are back to normal after a person was hit by a train

Werribee station is said to be a common target for graffiti vandals, Credit: YouTube.

Services on the Hurstbridge line are back to normal after a person was hit by a train this morning.

Buses were replacing trains between Eltham and Diamond Creek in the city’s northeast this morning before services resumed about 11am.

Trains continued to run between Eltham and Flinders St and Hurstbridge and Diamond Creek stations with minor delays.

There is currently no disruption to services on the Hurstbridge line, according to the Metro Trains website.

The condition of the person hit by the train is unknown.

Image Credit: YouTube.

Jayden Forster

March 27th 2019
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Tags:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

Siemens_train_in_Metro_Trains_Melbourne_Livery.jpg

Nine Melbourne train lines to shut for three weeks for work on Metro Tunnel

6555248-3x2-700x467
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Train delays leave thousands stranded

Credit: Melbourne Walking Tours.

Man allegedly punched on Melbourne train after complaining about loud music