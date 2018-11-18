untitled

Sexless Tinder, Instagram Warfare & Rewarding Your Man For Doing F*ck All – 18 November 2018

It’s Peta, Danny and Felicity with you for your naughty and rude listening pleasure!

Raw from a breakup, Peta talks deliberate social scattering to get back at an ex.

Evaluating her preference of dating apps, Felicity wonders if we validate ourselves through how others perceive us sexually. What does abstaining from sex in the age of dating apps do to us?

Danny ponders why a man is praised in the household for doing bare minimum chores.

Plus: doing porn, sex for rent, reinventing yourself and seeing the signs.

November 18th 2018
