Sexual violence gag laws: Government almost silenced families of deceased victims
CONTENT WARNING: This story mentions sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline at 13 11 14, beyondblue at 1300 22 4636, or 1800RESPECT at 1800 737 732
Proposed laws which would have prevented the families of deceased sexual assault victims from publicly identifying their loved ones without a court order has been rejected by the Victorian Parliament.
Reporter Bec Jordan explored what these laws mean for assault victims and their families in an interview with Dr Racheal Burgin from Swinburne University about the bill.
Guests
Dr Racheal Burgin, Swinburne University
Contributors
Bec Jordan
