On Air
Shakespeare can help us see past fake news
Fake news and alternative facts are everywhere. In the digital age, you really cannot trust everything you read.
What if William Shakespeare could help us expose it? Yes, the 16th century poet and playwright may be the key to seeing through the fake news.
Benjamin Polazzon spoke to Dr. David McInnis to see how this was possible.
Guests
Dr. David McInnis, Senior Lecturer in Shakespeare Studies (University of Melbourne)
Contributors
Benjamin Polazzon
Panorama
September 7th 2019Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Interview, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Culture, News
Tags: alternative facts, Benjamin Polazzon, expose, fake news, Shakespeare
More by Panorama
Chiptunes: Unique, original and more than just nostalgia
A new style of music is emerging from old technology and it is riding on a lot more than just nostalgia. Chiptunes […]
How travellers were re-identified from Myki data, and why you should care
Touch on, touch off; a couple of those are all it takes to identify a child travelling alone, ex-partner, or even an […]
PTSD and the need for destigmatisation
Post-traumatic stress disorder is the second most common mental illness behind depression yet it is rarely spoken about. With PTSD Awareness Day […]