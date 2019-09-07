Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Shakespeare can help us see past fake news

Fake news and alternative facts are everywhere. In the digital age, you really cannot trust everything you read.

What if William Shakespeare could help us expose it? Yes, the 16th century poet and playwright may be the key to seeing through the fake news.

Benjamin Polazzon spoke to Dr. David McInnis to see how this was possible.

Dr. David McInnis, Senior Lecturer in Shakespeare Studies (University of Melbourne)

Benjamin Polazzon

September 7th 2019
