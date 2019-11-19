Shakespearean Jeans interview – Art Smitten

Her Hour Upon The Stage is a show that focuses on the female and non-binary characters of Shakespeare’s Macbeth – those being Lady Macbeth, Lady Macduff and the witches – and gives them a voice. This angsty feminist adaptation of Macbeth investigates non-male narratives, emotions and faculties, and explores the inherent male supremacy and violence existing in art, literature, and everyday life.

Art Smitten‘s producer Marcie spoke with Lucy Seale, Nicola Dobinson and Annabelle Mitchell – a trio otherwise known as Shakespearean Jeans – in preparation for their show’s premiere at the Butterfly Club.

Her Hour Upon The Stage will be running from Wednesday the 27th to Saturday the 30th of November, at the Butterfly Club. You can find more information on the Butterfly Club’s official website.

