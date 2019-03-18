Shawn Mendes was the big winner at Saturday night’s Juno Gala dinner in Canada, picking up four top prizes.

The ‘In My Blood’ singer landed trophies for Songwriter and Pop Album of the Year and Single of the Year at the ceremony in Ontario on the eve of the official Juno Awards ceremony on Sunday, when he’ll also compete for Album of the Year and Fan Choice.

Composer and arranger David Foster was also a big winner at the gala, picking up the Humanitarian of the Year accolade from pal Michael Buble, who took home the Adult Contemporary Album of the Year.

Saturday night’s victors also included Colin James (Blues Album of the Year), Dizzy (Alternative Album of the Year), Loud Luxury (Dance Recording of the Year), Jeremy Dutcher (Indigenous Album of the Year), and The Washboard Union (Breakthrough Group).

Sunday night’s ceremony will include the return of 1980s heartthrob Corey Hart, who has not performed on TV in more than 20 years, Coeur De Pirate and Loud, Dutcher, and Sarah McLachlan, who will host.

Mendes will perform live at the ceremony over satelite from Europe, where he’s on tour.

(with WENN)

Image Credit: Shawn Mendes, YouTube.