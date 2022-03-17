Shining Star Performance Fundraiser – Jazz You

Student and performer Jazz You is holding a fundraiser to help support those involved in the Melbourne arts industry after suffering through 2 years of lockdowns and job insecurity. To support these performers and promote positive mental health, Jazz has organised a fundraiser with the hopes to raise $15,000 for the Arts Wellbeing Collective.

With loads of entertainment including comedian Frank Woodley and magician Tim Ellis, it is a night not to miss for a great cause.

The fundraiser will be held this Friday the 18th of March, and you can get your tickets here.

You can also donate to their GoFundMe here.