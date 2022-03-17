Shining Star Performance Fundraiser – Jazz You

Student and performer Jazz You is holding a fundraiser to help support those involved in the Melbourne arts industry after suffering through 2 years of lockdowns and job insecurity. To support these performers and promote positive mental health, Jazz has organised a fundraiser with the hopes to raise $15,000 for the Arts Wellbeing Collective.

With loads of entertainment including comedian Frank Woodley and magician Tim Ellis, it is a night not to miss for a great cause.

The fundraiser will be held this Friday the 18th of March, and you can get your tickets here. 

You can also donate to their GoFundMe here.

Art Smitten

March 17th 2022
