icket to freedom

SYN Nation

Short, Ugly & Stinky: The World of “Little People” Folklore

Dr-Curtis-Roman

There is a mythology swirling around Aboriginal nations right across Australia and up until now the broader public hasn’t heard anything about it. Dr Curtis Roman from Charles Darwin University has just completed a study into the folklore of “Little People” he was interviewed for The Edge.

Dylan Storer

August 21st 2018
Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: , , , ,
Topics: , , , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Edge

cashman_3
icket to freedom
The Edge

“White Guilt” to blame for silence around Indigenous Domestic Violence: Josephine Cashman

Indigenous Lawyer Josephine Cashman has blamed “White Guilt” for the silence around the disproportionate levels of domestic violence Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander […]

Neil Carter presents the committee with the Kimberley Aboriginal Law & Culture Centre logo. (PHOTO: Dylan Storer)
icket to freedom
The Edge

Further Push For Indigenous Voice To Parliament

The Joint Select Committee into Constitutional Recognition has handed down its interim report. This follows large consultation with Indigenous people right across […]

Fracking
icket to freedom
The Edge

What Is Fracking and How Will It Effect You?

To describe fracking as controversial is an understatement, I investigate  exactly what fracking is and where it currently sits in Western Australia.

Related Content

fakedonkey
wtn1a
What The News

What The News – Ep #3 – Fake Zebras & Drive Thru Funerals

Riverina_Sheep_(during_drought)
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Drought hits farmers in NSW and Queensland

whatthenewsepcovers
wtn1a
What The News

What The News - Ep #2 - Shark Theft, Fat Tourists & Donkeys