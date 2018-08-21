SYN Nation
Short, Ugly & Stinky: The World of “Little People” Folklore
There is a mythology swirling around Aboriginal nations right across Australia and up until now the broader public hasn’t heard anything about it. Dr Curtis Roman from Charles Darwin University has just completed a study into the folklore of “Little People” he was interviewed for The Edge.
Dylan Storer
August 21st 2018
