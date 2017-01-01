Welcome to the website of hit radio show “The 90.7 Show” with Claire, Ian and Ben.

Do you like breakfast, traffic, news, politics, magic, celebrity babies, current situations, gossip, entertainment, weather, alive celebrities, sport, field reporting, recipes, old celebrities, origami, geography, history, the opposite of magic, facts, speculation, dead celebrities, chimneys and food, and also other things? Well then The 90. 7 Show is the show for you!

Listen to us live at 3pm every weekday (Thursday only) on 90.7 FM (on radios) or online on syn.org.au (the internet). Alternatively, there’s podcasts on iTunes and Omny.

The 90.7 Show. Your weekly dose of daily content.

About us:

Claire, Ian and Ben are presenters of hit radio show “The 90.7 Show” with Claire, Ian and Ben. We’re also comedians from Melbourne, Australia.

