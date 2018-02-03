SYN Nation
Friday Night Fidelity
Friday Night Fidelity is a radio show and podcast hosted by Jake Stevens, exploring a world of stories from the world of music. Each week’s show is driven by a feature story, supported by a curated playlist of new releases and classic tracks, with the aim of being globally aware and highlighting the myriad of perspectives on music’s future.
Listen to the Friday Night Fidelity radio show
- Tune in Friday nights, 8-9pm (AEDT) on SYN Nation. Listen on DAB+ digital radio in Melbourne, and stream the show around the world on the SYN website.
- Tweet along during the show using the hashtag #FridayNightFidelity, and follow Jake Stevens on Twitter @_jdstevens.
Listen to the Friday Night Fidelity podcast
- Click here to stream episodes on the SYN website.
- Download the show via the podcast app of your choice. (coming soon)
Logo design by Jess Nováková (Instagram: @novartkova)
Latest Shows
03: Music photography – behind the lens with Gabrielle Clement
Jake chats with Newcastle based photographer Gabrielle Clement about the ins and outs of music photography
02: Shipping Up To Boston
A playlist of Massachusetts music this week, as Friday Night Fidelity ships up to Boston for some rock, R&B, soul and more.
01: A Playlist of Firsts
From first gigs to first make-out sessions, episode 1 of Friday Night Fidelity was the soundtrack of your music life.