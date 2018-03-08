SYN 90.7

Get Cereal

Get Cereal is SYN’s flagship breakfast radio show!

Tune in weekdays from 6am til 9am and Saturdays from 8AM till 10AM on SYN 90.7 FM in Melbourne and streaming online at syn.org.au.

Check out Get Cereal's current lineup for 2018!

 

TEAMS

Mondays:

Caitlyn, Sarah, and Josh

Tuesdays:

Dana, Maria, and Chris

Wednesdays:

Bella, Ez, and Dylan

Thursdays:

Cake and Kelso

Fridays:

Mads, Corn, and Eddie

Saturdays:

Sam and Jules

 

Executive Producers:

Imogen Hanrahan and Patrick Matthews

Arts Interviews:

Jayden Forster

Music Interviews:

Jack Missen

Want to get involved?
Contact Imogen & Pat – [email protected]

Arts Interviews?
Contact Jayden – [email protected]

Music Interviews?
Contact Jack – [email protected]

Music Inquiries?
Contact Miri and Luke – [email protected]

