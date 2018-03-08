SYN 90.7
Get Cereal
Get Cereal is SYN’s flagship breakfast radio show!
Tune in weekdays from 6am til 9am and Saturdays from 8AM till 10AM on SYN 90.7 FM in Melbourne and streaming online at syn.org.au.
Check out Get Cereal’s current lineup for 2018!
TEAMS
Mondays:
Caitlyn, Sarah, and Josh
Tuesdays:
Dana, Maria, and Chris
Wednesdays:
Bella, Ez, and Dylan
Thursdays:
Cake and Kelso
Fridays:
Mads, Corn, and Eddie
Saturdays:
Sam and Jules
Executive Producers:
Imogen Hanrahan and Patrick Matthews
Arts Interviews:
Jayden Forster
Music Interviews:
Jack Missen
Want to get involved?
Contact Imogen & Pat – [email protected]
Arts Interviews?
Contact Jayden – [email protected]
Music Interviews?
Contact Jack – [email protected]
Music Inquiries?
Contact Miri and Luke – [email protected]
Latest Shows
Get Cereal Thursdays Playlist
This week Cake and Kelso discussed everything from the First day of autumn to whether ‘Intimacy needs a title.’