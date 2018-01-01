SYN 90.7
How Do You Hustle
How do you hustle explores the professional jungle and all the movers and shakers within it.
The show features a new guest each week from a different industry… From crypto currency to art.
Tune in Friday nights from 8pm.
Week three
Guest: Nelson Ryan- Blockchain reserve
Playlist: Tame Impala- New person, same old mistakes
Touch sensitive- Lay down
Jungle giants- Bad dream
Rufus- Interbloom
Grimes- Oblivion
Methyl Ethyl- Ubu
https://omny.fm/shows/how-do-you-hustle/
Week two
Guest: Amy Kahl- In Black the label
Playlist: Vera Blue- Lady powers
Cults- I took your picture
The Belligerents- Sleeping for days
Pond- Giant Tortoise
** Next week’s guest is an artist