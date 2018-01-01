“Ignorant by Choice meets Ignorant by Default”

Hosted by Scott Martin and Oliver Dear, ‘Ignorance is This’ is a program about Oliver’s attempt to avoid ALL promotional film materials (trailer, posters, etc) so to eventually watch the film with almost no expectation of what it is. Whereas Scott watches as much as possible to see how badly promotional materials can spoil films before they even see ’em. To make up for his ‘Ignorant by Default’ tagline, Scott has also made it his mission to finally watch all those ‘classics’ that he doesn’t know anything about and review it with a 2017/8 perspective!



Thus the name ‘Ignorance is This’.

