SYN Nation

LQ_FBsize

Loud and Queer

Australia’s only national radio show by, for and about queer youth. Every Sunday from 4-5pm AEST on SYN Nation.

Find our podcast on Omny.fmSoundcloud, Stitcher and iTunes, updated every Wednesday.

For news and bonus content, follow @synloud on Twitter or join The Loud and Queer Community Cafeteria on Facebook.

Our Spotify playlist is regularly updated with every song we play on the show.

 

ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Latest Shows

13148282_10208384618125672_1258174845_o-1.jpg
LQ_FBsize
Loud and Queer

Trans Fundraising, Bathroom Selfies, Queer Gyms and Multiple Closets: 01.05.2016

On this week’s episode of Queeries:   Selene, Tara and Christian talk to Spencer Gorman about his fundraising event for chest surgery: […]

12991033_823966274414775_1200855457198439668_n_0-1.jpg
LQ_FBsize
Loud and Queer

Queer YA Fiction, The Killing of Queer Female Characters on TV & Screen, Invasive Questions & The Oppression by the ‘Gaytriarchy’: 24.04.2016

On this week’s episode of Queeries:   Katie shares some of her favourite Young-Adult fiction with great queer representation and character development.  […]

queer_pride_flag__1__by_pride_flags-d963990-1.png
LQ_FBsize
Loud and Queer

Genderfluidity, Queer Bullying & The Imitation Game: 17.04.2016

On this week’s show we had: – A discussion of how social media has boosted the reach of queer celebrities and personalities […]

Related Content

queer_pride_flag__1__by_pride_flags-d963990-1.png

Genderfluidity, Queer Bullying & The Imitation Game: 17.04.2016