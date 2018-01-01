SYN Nation
Loud and Queer
Australia’s only national radio show by, for and about queer youth. Every Sunday from 4-5pm AEST on SYN Nation.
Find our podcast on Omny.fm, Soundcloud, Stitcher and iTunes, updated every Wednesday.
For news and bonus content, follow @synloud on Twitter or join The Loud and Queer Community Cafeteria on Facebook.
Our Spotify playlist is regularly updated with every song we play on the show.
Latest Shows
Trans Fundraising, Bathroom Selfies, Queer Gyms and Multiple Closets: 01.05.2016
On this week’s episode of Queeries: Selene, Tara and Christian talk to Spencer Gorman about his fundraising event for chest surgery: […]
Queer YA Fiction, The Killing of Queer Female Characters on TV & Screen, Invasive Questions & The Oppression by the ‘Gaytriarchy’: 24.04.2016
On this week’s episode of Queeries: Katie shares some of her favourite Young-Adult fiction with great queer representation and character development. […]
Genderfluidity, Queer Bullying & The Imitation Game: 17.04.2016
On this week’s show we had: – A discussion of how social media has boosted the reach of queer celebrities and personalities […]