Panorama is SYN’s flagship news and current affairs show, covering news, politics and culture. We cover what matters to youth, and what matters to you.

Join the Panorama team on weekdays from 4.30pm on SYN radio 90.7 FM. You can also listen in online at syn.org.au

If you’ve got any questions or tips send an email to [email protected].

The current Executive Producer is Luke Michael.