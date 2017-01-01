SYN 90.7

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Panorama

Panorama is SYN’s flagship news and current affairs show, covering news, politics and culture. We cover what matters to youth, and what matters to you.

Join the Panorama team on weekdays from 4.30pm on SYN radio 90.7 FM. You can also listen in online at syn.org.au

If you’ve got any questions or tips send an email to [email protected].

The current Executive Producer is Luke Michael.

BN-ED790_RIOTIN_P_20140818145710.jpg
Rio Tinto’s exit from Bougainville

Rio Tinto’s decision to walk away from its mining interests on the island of Bougainville, an automomous region of Papua New Guinea, […]

1455259057951.jpg
Uber to be legalised in Victoria

The Victorian government yesterday announced plans to radically shake up the taxi industry and regulate Uber. But what does this mean for […]

DON028_Topanup_bushfire_1_III-2015.jpg
CFA dispute explained

For three years, the United Firefighters Union has been in negotiations with the Victorian Government over improving the working conditions of its […]

