Represent
Represent is a political discussion program broadcasting Saturdays 3-4PM on digital radio station SYN Nation.
Interested in contributing to Represent? Email [email protected] or represent.producer2syn.org.au
Latest Shows
Climate change: where is Australia at?
Where does Australia sit in the climate change debate? What are some key environmental issues challenging our government today? The team at Represent finds out. […]
SYN’s Guide to Executive Orders
Source: Flickr / Creative Commons By Maria Dunne What are Executive Orders? Executive Orders have garnered worldwide attention recently as President […]
Represent-Euthanasia & Sex Discrimination
Last Saturday, Represent took a close look at Victorian Government’s Bill to legalise assisted dying in the state and gender discrimination in the workplace. […]