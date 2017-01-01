SYN Nation

Represent is a political discussion program broadcasting Saturdays 3-4PM on digital radio station SYN Nation.

Interested in contributing to Represent? Email [email protected] or represent.producer2syn.org.au

 

Latest Shows

Climate change: where is Australia at?

Where does Australia sit in the climate change debate? What are some key environmental issues challenging our government today? The team at Represent finds out.  […]

SYN’s Guide to Executive Orders

Source: Flickr / Creative Commons   By Maria Dunne What are Executive Orders? Executive Orders have garnered worldwide attention recently as President […]

Represent-Euthanasia & Sex Discrimination

Last Saturday, Represent took a close look at Victorian Government’s Bill to legalise assisted dying in the state and gender discrimination in the workplace. […]

