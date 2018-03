SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_ SYNTHWAVE_

** Tune into The SYNth_wave, with Anthony Kuiper at 9 PM Fridays on 90.7 FM **

1. What is S y n t h w a v e ?

A recent genre dating back to 2010 – somewhere between the sound of a 1980’s montage track – and the soundtrack for driving down a neon-glistered Miami highway, in the small hours of the morning.

2. What is The SYNth_wave ?

A weekly show dedicated to local and international Synthwave artists, showcasing songs, interviewing Synthwave artists, answering questions and… every so often, I host a straight compilation hour of nothing but Synthwave tracks for you to get down to.

An hour every week dedicated to (mainly) local Australian and Asia Pacific Synthwave and Outrun music.

**9 PM Fridays on 90.7 FM.**

Hit us up on –

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/synth90.7/

Facebook: fb.me/SYNth90.7

