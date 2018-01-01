A fictional radio program that tells the story of two young employees of a fantasy supermarket called Troll Foods. The story follows the two girls, Milly and Florence, on their adventures together in store – whether dealing with spells going wrong, difficult customers or the ever elusive but very alarming ‘management’. The focus is on the two girls’ friendship and the way they overcome problems (both physical and emotional) together, usually joined by some wacky side characters along the way.

Show Creators: Gill Langford, Merryn McDonnell and Evrim Şen.

