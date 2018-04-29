untitled

Shower Sex, Risqué Relations & Porn Parties – 29 April 2018

Aaron, Felicity & Lewy talk hot AF teachers, debate whether shower sex is really worth the hassle, discuss concealing relationships from the world, dissect their porn viewing habits and even throw in some cute date ideas for fun.

Plus, each week your Naughty Rude hosts answer your anyonmous Tumblr questions. Send in your questions via thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask and we’ll read them out live on air from 8PM AEST on SYN Nation or stream it live via syn.org.au.

juliag

April 29th 2018
