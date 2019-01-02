Sights and Sounds – Episode 1

Welcome to Sights and Sounds, a new show on SYN which is all about Melbourne and the huge appreciation we all have for everything it offers. It is here where you will be able to get the latest of what Melbourne offers, what it has happening, as well as places to go eat and things to keep you entertained regardless of budget or interest.

Restaurant Recommendations

This weeks recommended eats topic is Japanese Restaurants. Here are some awesome places:

Fukuryu Ramen, 22-26 Corrs Ln, Melbourne – Ramen bowls in an industrial setting, they also serve green tea ice cream

Little Ramen Bar, 5/346 Lt Bourke St, Melbourne – A small nook with a large following, this is somewhere you should check out for some tasty ramen

Shimbashi Soba & Sake Bar, 17 Liverpool St, Melbourne – If you are looking for a delicious soba dish, this has got to be on your list

Hakata Gensuke QV, Constance Stone Lane, 200 Lonsdale St, Melbourne – If you can’t enjoy any of Japans pork dishes or ramens, then you need to check this place out for its chicken only ramen

Hakata Genuke, 168 Russell St, Melbourne – Honestly, this place is so good that Japanese natives come here to enjoy their ramen!

Don Dons, 198 Little Lonsdale St, Melbourne – This appears in the list for a consecutive time as you can’t go past its affordable curry dons!

Wagaya Melbourne, Mid City, 201/200 Bourke St, Melbourne – This is honestly a hidden Melbourne gem. You get a private booth and can order your meal via the iPads on the wall.

Ikkoryu Fukuoka Ramen, 27 Russell St, Melbourne – Tasty ramen, awesome atmosphere and they do noodle refills to make the most of that broth

Mr. Fusion, 3/540 Lt Collins St, Melbourne – If you are keen for a modern twist on Japanese food including dons and the sort, check this place out!

Gigs On in Melbourne

These are the gigs you can see:

Jan 3 – The Kooks with Sloan Peterson at Festival Hall, Melbourne

Jan 4 – Bicep at 170 Russell, Melbourne

Jan 4 – Psychedelic Porn Crumpets at Palais Theatre, St. Kilda

Jan 5 – Hybrid Minds at Secret CBD Laneway, Melbourne

Jan 9 – Trophy Eyes at Barwon Club Hotel, South Geelong

Jan 10 – Trophy Eyes at Karova Lounge, Ballarat

Jan 12 – Eskimo Joe with British India at Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Hastings

What’s On Melbourne

Here are things you can do in Melbourne:

Ongoing events

Now-Mar 2 – Tuesday Trivia with Ben Sorensen, check it out starting 6.30-9pm at Belgian Beer Cafe, 5 Riverside Quay, Southbank. Free event

Now-Feb 24 – The Koorie Art Show, check it out from 10am-5pm at the Yarra Building, Federation Square, Melbourne. Free event

Now-Mar 31 – Beer Lovers’ Guide to Melbourne, check it out Thursdays and Saturdays starting 6-9.30pm at Immigration Museum, 400-424 Flinders St, Melbourne. Priced under $50-$100

Now-May 31 – Freddy’s Bike Tours, check it out starting 11am-3.30pm at 20 Rebecca Walk, Melbourne. Priced $50-$100

Now-Mar 31 – Moonlight Cinema, check it out starting 7-11pm at Royal Botanical Gardens, 100 Birdwood Ave, Melbourne. Prices vary

Now-Jan 25 – Mullet Dictatorship: Bogan Fascism, check it out Thursdays and Fridays starting 7.30-8pm at Apollo Theatre, 522 Flinders St, Melbourne. Price under $25

One off events

Jan 5 – Vegan for a Day Tour, check it out starting 8.30am-3pm at North Melbourne Railway Station, West Melbourne. Priced between $100-$200

Jan 8 – Tour of the Supreme Court Library, check it out starting 1.15-1.45pm at Supreme Court of Victoria Library, 210 William St, Melbourne. Free event

Sport in Melbourne

Get your sights on these sporting events in the coming weeks:

Jan 1-Mar 31 – Summer of Sports, all day, Federation Square, Melbourne

Jan 6 – A-League Rd. 11: Melbourne City V Newcastle Jets, 5-7.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Jan 7 – KFC|BBL: Renegades Vs. Hurricanes, 7.15-10.45pm, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Jan 9 – KFC|BBL: Stars Vs. Scorchers, 7.15-10.45p, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Jolimont

Melbourne Topic

Jamo talks about being a tourist in your own city and the benefits from exploring your own city as though you are just visiting. Some of us who visit the city frequently become so numb to the beauty of what Melbourne has to offer, especially if you are only heading into the city for work or to attend university. There is so much you are missing out on, so listen as Jamo goes through how you can find additional appreciation for what is a glorious city.

Melbourne Hikes

It is summer time and the weather is great, too good to stay stuck up at home. So if you are into the outdoors and a little adventure, here is your place to be to get a sense of where you should go for a hike.

This weeks hike: Cathedral Ranges – Southern Circuit

How to get there: Drive to Cooks Mill Cap Ground, near Taggerty

How long will it take: 3-4 hours, but allow up to 8 hours including stops

Fitness level: High fitness, there are rest points along the track, but nothing in between to sit down and take 5

Level of reward: High. The view at the peak makes the scratches, bruises and strain worthwhile. Finish the circuit will take a while longer, so hoping the high keeps you going.

More information: https://www.trailhiking.com.au/cathedral-range-southern-circuit/