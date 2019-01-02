SYN 90.7
Sights and Sounds – Episode 1
Welcome to Sights and Sounds, a new show on SYN which is all about Melbourne and the huge appreciation we all have for everything it offers. It is here where you will be able to get the latest of what Melbourne offers, what it has happening, as well as places to go eat and things to keep you entertained regardless of budget or interest.
Restaurant Recommendations
This weeks recommended eats topic is Japanese Restaurants. Here are some awesome places:
Fukuryu Ramen, 22-26 Corrs Ln, Melbourne – Ramen bowls in an industrial setting, they also serve green tea ice cream
Little Ramen Bar, 5/346 Lt Bourke St, Melbourne – A small nook with a large following, this is somewhere you should check out for some tasty ramen
Shimbashi Soba & Sake Bar, 17 Liverpool St, Melbourne – If you are looking for a delicious soba dish, this has got to be on your list
Hakata Gensuke QV, Constance Stone Lane, 200 Lonsdale St, Melbourne – If you can’t enjoy any of Japans pork dishes or ramens, then you need to check this place out for its chicken only ramen
Hakata Genuke, 168 Russell St, Melbourne – Honestly, this place is so good that Japanese natives come here to enjoy their ramen!
Don Dons, 198 Little Lonsdale St, Melbourne – This appears in the list for a consecutive time as you can’t go past its affordable curry dons!
Wagaya Melbourne, Mid City, 201/200 Bourke St, Melbourne – This is honestly a hidden Melbourne gem. You get a private booth and can order your meal via the iPads on the wall.
Ikkoryu Fukuoka Ramen, 27 Russell St, Melbourne – Tasty ramen, awesome atmosphere and they do noodle refills to make the most of that broth
Mr. Fusion, 3/540 Lt Collins St, Melbourne – If you are keen for a modern twist on Japanese food including dons and the sort, check this place out!
Gigs On in Melbourne
These are the gigs you can see:
Jan 3 – The Kooks with Sloan Peterson at Festival Hall, Melbourne
Jan 4 – Bicep at 170 Russell, Melbourne
Jan 4 – Psychedelic Porn Crumpets at Palais Theatre, St. Kilda
Jan 5 – Hybrid Minds at Secret CBD Laneway, Melbourne
Jan 9 – Trophy Eyes at Barwon Club Hotel, South Geelong
Jan 10 – Trophy Eyes at Karova Lounge, Ballarat
Jan 12 – Eskimo Joe with British India at Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Hastings
What’s On Melbourne
Here are things you can do in Melbourne:
Ongoing events
Now-Mar 2 – Tuesday Trivia with Ben Sorensen, check it out starting 6.30-9pm at Belgian Beer Cafe, 5 Riverside Quay, Southbank. Free event
Now-Feb 24 – The Koorie Art Show, check it out from 10am-5pm at the Yarra Building, Federation Square, Melbourne. Free event
Now-Mar 31 – Beer Lovers’ Guide to Melbourne, check it out Thursdays and Saturdays starting 6-9.30pm at Immigration Museum, 400-424 Flinders St, Melbourne. Priced under $50-$100
Now-May 31 – Freddy’s Bike Tours, check it out starting 11am-3.30pm at 20 Rebecca Walk, Melbourne. Priced $50-$100
Now-Mar 31 – Moonlight Cinema, check it out starting 7-11pm at Royal Botanical Gardens, 100 Birdwood Ave, Melbourne. Prices vary
Now-Jan 25 – Mullet Dictatorship: Bogan Fascism, check it out Thursdays and Fridays starting 7.30-8pm at Apollo Theatre, 522 Flinders St, Melbourne. Price under $25
One off events
Jan 5 – Vegan for a Day Tour, check it out starting 8.30am-3pm at North Melbourne Railway Station, West Melbourne. Priced between $100-$200
Jan 8 – Tour of the Supreme Court Library, check it out starting 1.15-1.45pm at Supreme Court of Victoria Library, 210 William St, Melbourne. Free event
Sport in Melbourne
Get your sights on these sporting events in the coming weeks:
Jan 1-Mar 31 – Summer of Sports, all day, Federation Square, Melbourne
Jan 6 – A-League Rd. 11: Melbourne City V Newcastle Jets, 5-7.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne
Jan 7 – KFC|BBL: Renegades Vs. Hurricanes, 7.15-10.45pm, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Jan 9 – KFC|BBL: Stars Vs. Scorchers, 7.15-10.45p, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Jolimont
Melbourne Topic
Jamo talks about being a tourist in your own city and the benefits from exploring your own city as though you are just visiting. Some of us who visit the city frequently become so numb to the beauty of what Melbourne has to offer, especially if you are only heading into the city for work or to attend university. There is so much you are missing out on, so listen as Jamo goes through how you can find additional appreciation for what is a glorious city.
Melbourne Hikes
It is summer time and the weather is great, too good to stay stuck up at home. So if you are into the outdoors and a little adventure, here is your place to be to get a sense of where you should go for a hike.
This weeks hike: Cathedral Ranges – Southern Circuit
How to get there: Drive to Cooks Mill Cap Ground, near Taggerty
How long will it take: 3-4 hours, but allow up to 8 hours including stops
Fitness level: High fitness, there are rest points along the track, but nothing in between to sit down and take 5
Level of reward: High. The view at the peak makes the scratches, bruises and strain worthwhile. Finish the circuit will take a while longer, so hoping the high keeps you going.
More information: https://www.trailhiking.com.au/cathedral-range-southern-circuit/
Playlist
- Adored - Hatchie
- Fifty-fifty Clown - Cocteau Twins
- Que Reste-t-il de notre amour? - Hante
- L'Inconnue - Beach House
- On The Fence - Lowtide
- Not Today - Flyying Colours
- Indigo Children - Deafcult
- Alcatraz - Sketch Jets
- This Place Is Death - Deftones
- Perfect Life - Belong
- Corpse Master - True Widow
- Reaper Invert - Wand
- Hole - Hundredth
- Honeycomb - Dead Little Penny
- Breath - Snow In Mexico
- Fall - The Presets
- You Wind Me Up - Nothing
