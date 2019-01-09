Sights and Sounds – Episode 2

Welcome to Sights and Sounds, a new show on SYN which is all about Melbourne and the huge appreciation we all have for everything it offers. It is here where you will be able to get the latest of what Melbourne offers, what it has happening, as well as places to go eat and things to keep you entertained regardless of budget or interest.

Restaurant Recommendations

This weeks recommended eats topic is Burger Parlours. Here are some awesome places:

Betty’s Burgers & Concrete Co – 97 Elizabeth St, Melbourne – Hailing from QLD, Betty’s Burgers have brought their awesome burgers to Melbourne, and their solid Ice-cream deserts.

Metro Burgers – 12 Degraves St, Melbourne – A small burger restaurant tucked away in Degreaves St. Their burgers are amazing, and they have great shakes and the best sweet potato fries!

F.A.T (Fried and Tasty) – 41-47 Smith St, Fitzroy – Come for the burgers, stay for the fired chicken, the poutine and mac and cheese!

Huxtaburger – Fulham Pl, Flinders Ln, Melbourne – Classic burger parlour styling, skateboards along the wall, serve-yourself drinks machine and good burgers.

8Bit Burger, 231 Swanston Street, Melbourne – Big, juicy burgers which will satisfy any burger craving, plus you enjoy the retro gaming atmosphere and play some games while you wait.

Ribs & Burgers, 94/96 8 Breavington Way, Northcote – The burgers are amazing, the shakes good, the fries better and they have delicious ribs as well.

Andrew’s Hamburgers, 155 Franklin St, Melbourne – A classic burger parlour just outside the CBD, authentic taste and atmosphere.

Gigs On in Melbourne

These are the gigs you can see:

Jan 18 – Bag Raiders at Flemington Racecourse, Flemington

Jan 18 – Florence and the Machine at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Jan 18 – Bastille at Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Jan 18 – San Cisco at Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Jan 19 – The Living End and Jimmy Barnes at Mornington Racecourse, Mornington

Jan 19 – Confidence Man at Australian Open Live Stage, Melbourne

Jan 19 – Florence and the Machine at Mt Duneed, Geelong

Jan 19 – Pierce Brothers at Oceans Sounds Festival, Newhaven

What’s On Melbourne

Here are things you can do in Melbourne:

Ongoing events

Now-Mar 31 – Riverside Garden Pop-Up, check it out from noon to late at 39 Dukes Walk, South Wharf, free event

Now-Apr 30 – Melbourne Speed Dating, check it out Sundays from 6-8pm at The Toff in Town, 252 Swanston Street, Melbourne, priced $50-$100

Now-May 26 – Gold Rush: 20 Objects, 20 Stories, check it out every day but Saturday from 10am-4pm at 20-70 Spring Street, East Melbourne, free event

Now-May 4 – Melbourne Coffee Tour, check it out from 10am-noon at Pellegrini’s, 66 Bourke St, Melbourne, Priced $100-$250

All Year, Fed Square – Guided Tour, check it out every day but Sunday from 11am-noon at Federation Square, Melbourne, free event

One off events

Jan 15 – Cryo Show at Southbank Library, check it out starting 10-11.30am at 207 City Road, Southbank, free event

Jan 19 – Travel Sketching, check it out from 10am-noon at East Melbourne Library, 122 George Street, East Melbourne, priced $25-$50

Jan 10 – Inner Strength, check it out starting 7-9pm at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Convention Centre Place, South Wharf, priced under $25

Sport in Melbourne

Get your sights on these sporting events in the coming weeks:

Jan 1-Mar 31 – Summer of Sports, all day, Federation Square, Melbourne

Jan 11 – W-League Rd. 11: Melbourne City V Brisbane Roar, 5.20-7.50pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Jan 11 – A-League Rd. 13: Melbourne City V Brisbane Roar, 7.50-10.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Jan 14 – KFC|BBL: Stars Vs. Hurricanes, 7.15-10.45pm, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Jolimont

Jan 14-Jan 27 – Australian Open, 11am-late, Melbourne Olympic Park, Melbourne

Melbourne Topic

Driving in Melbourne, should we be driving at all? The city feels cluttered with all the cars in the CBD, and people don’t like it. What can we do? Are cars really right for Melbourne anymore?

Melbourne Hikes

It is summer time and the weather is great, too good to stay stuck up at home. So if you are into the outdoors and a little adventure, here is your place to be to get a sense of where you should go for a hike.

This weeks hike: Hanging Rock

How to get there: Drive to Hanging Rock, near Woodend

How long will it take: 1-2 hours

Fitness level: Low fitness, it gets quite steep although the track is paved and well maintained

Level of reward: Medium. The view at the top is pretty nice, although there isn’t a peak so to speak, rather a large platform to wander. The actual Hanging Rock itself is a little disappointing.

More information: https://walkingmaps.com.au/walk/3668