Sights and Sounds – Episode 3

Welcome to Sights and Sounds, a new show on SYN which is all about Melbourne and the huge appreciation we all have for everything it offers. It is here where you will be able to get the latest of what Melbourne offers, what it has happening, as well as places to go eat and things to keep you entertained regardless of budget or interest.

Restaurant Recommendations

This weeks recommended eats topic is German Restaurants. Here are some awesome places:

Hofbrauhaus – 18/28 Market Ln, Melbourne – Amazing atmosphere with a great selection of traditional German foods such as schnitzels, sausages and more! You must start off with a Bretzel, who knew bread can taste this good?

Cuckoo Restaurant – 508 Mount Dandenong Tourist Road, Olinda – Buffet style dining with a large selection of everything you can eat, with a view of the beautiful Dandenong Ranges.

Munich Brauhaus – 45 South Wharf Promenade, South Wharf – German music, plus German beer with some hearty meals equals a great German experience.

The Hof Downtown – 737 Bourke St, Docklands – German food and beer in a modern place setting, where to go when you are craving the food but not the tacky atmosphere.

German Club Trivoli – 291 Dandenong Road, Windsor – A good place to enjoy the German Cuisine and experience.

Bratwurst Shop & Co – 531 Elizabeth St, Melbourne – Need to get your German sausage fix? Check this place out.

Gigs On in Melbourne

These are the gigs you can see:

Jan 20 – Jimmy Barnes and The Living End at Mornington Racecourse, Mornington

Jan 21 – SAFIA at AO Live Stage, Melbourne

Jan 22 – Mumford & Sons at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Jan 22 – Drab Majesty at The Toff In Town, Melbourne

Jan 23 – Mumford & Sons at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Jan 23 – DMA’s at AO Live Stage, Melbourne

Jan 24 – Birds of Tokyo at AO Live Stage, Melbourne

What’s On Melbourne

Here are things you can do in Melbourne:

Ongoing events

Now-Jan 27 – AO Festival, check it out all day at Birrarung Marr, Batman Avenue, Melbourne, free event

Now-Jan 25 – Fun in the Sun, check it out Mon-Fri all day at Madame Brussels Lane, 50 Lonsdale St, Melbourne, free event

Now-Jan 19 – Summer Salon, check it out from 10am-5pm weekdays, 11am-4pm weekends at Magnet Galleries Melbourne Inc, 640 Bourke St, Melbourne, free event

Now-Jan 25 – Children’s Kimono of Japan, check it out Tue-Sat from 10am-5pm at 37 Swanston St, Melbourne

One off events

Jan 19 – Dragon Boat Racing Team Try Out, check it out starting 10.15am-noon at 912 Collins St, Docklands, free event

Jan 20 – Dogs in the Park, check it out starting 10am-1pm at Princes Park, 200-590 Royal Parade, Carlton North, free event

Jan 19 – Claire Hooper: Basement Comedy Club, check it out starting 8-10pm at European Bier Cafe, 120 Exhibition St, Melbourne, priced under $25

Jan 19-Jan 20 – Brickvention, check it out from 9am-5pm at Royal Exhibition Building, 9 Nicholson St, Carlton, priced under $25

Sport in Melbourne

Get your sights on these sporting events in the coming weeks:

Jan 1-Mar 31 – Summer of Sports, all day, Federation Square, Melbourne

Jan 19 – A-League Rd. 14: Melbourne City V Perth Glory, 7.50-10.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Jan 20 – A-League Rd. 14: Melbourne Victory V Wellington Phoenix, 5-7.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Jan 22 – A-League Rd. 15: Melbourne City V Western Sydney Wanderers, 7.50-10.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Jan 19 – KFC|BBL: Renegades Vs. Stars, 6.45-10.15pm, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Jan 23 – NBL Rd. 15: Melbourne United V Illawarra Hawks, 7.50-10pm, Melbourne Arena, Melbourne

Now-Jan 27 – Australian Open, 11am-late, Melbourne Olympic Park, Melbourne

Melbourne Topic

Melbourne suburbs, what is arguably the best suburb to live in? What makes a good suburb?

Melbourne Hikes

It is summer time and the weather is great, too good to stay stuck up at home. So if you are into the outdoors and a little adventure, here is your place to be to get a sense of where you should go for a hike.

This weeks hike: Werribee Gorge Circuit Track

How to get there: Drive to Werribee Gorge, near Bachus Marsh

How long will it take: 2-3 hours

Fitness level: Low fitness, the hike has got a couple of challenging sections with some low level rock scaling, although it is predominantly wide and open tracks which are children friendly.

Level of reward: Mediocre. The walk along the Werribee River is nice and the scenery surrounding the river is pretty, although the view from the lookouts are disappointing with one including a nice view of the Western Freeway which kind of ruins the mood.

More information: https://www.trailhiking.com.au/werribee-gorge-circuit/