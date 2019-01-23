Sights and Sounds – Episode 4

Welcome to Sights and Sounds, a new show on SYN which is all about Melbourne and the huge appreciation we all have for everything it offers. It is here where you will be able to get the latest of what Melbourne offers, what it has happening, as well as places to go eat and things to keep you entertained regardless of budget or interest.

Restaurant Recommendations

This weeks recommended eats topic is Korean Restaurants. Here are some awesome places:

Gami Chicken & Beer, 100 Lt. Lonsdale St, Melbourne – Multiple offering of fried chicken and delicious side dishes.

Dae Jang Geum, 235 Lt. Bourke St, Melbourne – Awesome Korean BBQ restaurant with many great meat sets to choose from.

Bewon, 652 Glenferrie Rd, Hawthorn – Tasty Korean food in a smart casual setting.

Oppa Kitchen, 271 Swanston St, Melbourne – Good for sharing meals with friends and lots of variety to choose from.

Yeonga Korean BBQ, 1 Cobden St, North Melbourne – An authentic Korean restaurant in a cozy setting with good food and meat.

Hwaro Korean BBQ, 562 Lt. Bourke St, Melbourne – A Korean BBQ restaurant in a modern Melbourne setting.

Gigs On in Melbourne

These are the gigs you can see:

Jan 25 – Kira Puru at Melbourne Zoo, Parkville

Jan 27 – Jimmy Barnes and The Living End at North Gardens, Ballarat

Feb 1 – Luca Brasi at Pelly Bar, Frankston

Feb 1 – Slash at Margeret Court Arena, Melbourne

Feb 1 – Jon Hopkins at 170 Russell, Melbourne

Feb 2 – Luca Brasi at Workers Club, Geelong

Feb 2 – Eiffle 65 at Melbourne Arena, Melbourne

Feb 6 – Lily Allen and Japanese Wallpaper at Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Feb 7 – John Butler Trio and Missy Higgans at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Feb 8 – Vera Blue at Melbourne Zoo, Parkville

Feb 8 – Tia Gostelow at Howler, Brunswick

What’s On Melbourne

Here are things you can do in Melbourne:

Ongoing events

Now-Jan 27 – A Modern Life, check it out from 10am-5pm at NGV International, 180 St. Kilda Rd, Melbourne, free event

Now-Mar 2 – Splash Yoga at Docklands, check it out Saturdays starting 9-10am at Buluk Park, 894-910 Collins St, Docklands, free event

Now-Jun 28 – F#*k This, I Quit!, check it out Fridays starting 9.30-10.30pm at Lvl 1, 19-23 Meyers Pl, Melbourne, priced under $25

Now-Dec 18 – Crab Lab: Stand Up Comedy, check it out Wednesdays starting 8.30pm-late at House of Maximon, 16-20 Corrs Ln, Melbourne, free event



One off events

Jan 27 – Triple J Hottest 100 at Campari House, check it out from 11.30am-late at 23-35 Hardware Lane, Melbourne, free event

Jan 25 – Foreground, check it out starting 6.15-8.15pm at MPavilion, Queen Victoria Gardens, St. Kilda Rd, Melbourne, free event

Jan 24 – Avec Charme, check it out starting 6.30-8pm at Italian Cultural Institute, 233 Domain Rd, South Yarra, free event

Jan 26 – Australia Day Fireworks at Docklands, check it out starting 6.30-9.30pm at Harbour Esplanade, Docklands

Sport in Melbourne

Get your sights on these sporting events in the coming weeks:

Now-Mar 31 – Summer of Sports, all day, Federation Square, Melbourne

Jan 26 – A-League Rd 16: Melbourne Victory V Sydney FC, 7.50-10.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Jan 26 – KFC|BBL: Renegades Vs Thunder, 7-10.30pm, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Jan 27 – KFC|BBL: Stars Vs Heat, 7.40-11.10pm, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Jolimont

Now-Jan 27 – Australian Open, 11am-late, Melbourne Olympic Park, Melbourne

Melbourne Topic

A denser Melbourne? What could the city look and feel like if we were a denser city? We are not talking about Hong Kong dense, but rural England dense, how would we benefit from it?

Melbourne Hikes

It is summer time and the weather is great, too good to stay stuck up at home. So if you are into the outdoors and a little adventure, here is your place to be to get a sense of where you should go for a hike.

This weeks hike: Trentham Falls

How to get there: Drive to Trentham Falls in Trentham

How long will it take: 0.5-1 hour

Fitness level: Low fitness, it is a mere stroll down some grassy bush to get to the waterfall base.

More information: https://www.visitmelbourne.com/regions/daylesford-and-the-macedon-ranges/things-to-do/nature-and-wildlife/lakes-and-waterways/vv-trentham-falls