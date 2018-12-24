SYN 90.7
Sights and Sounds – Pilot Episode
Welcome to Sights and Sounds, a new show on SYN which is all about Melbourne and the huge appreciation we all have for everything it offers. It is here where you will be able to get the latest of what Melbourne offers, what it has happening, as well as places to go eat and things to keep you entertained regardless of budget or interest.
Restaurant Recommendations
This weeks recommended eats topic is Cheap Eats (sub $10 meals). Here are some awesome places:
Don Dons, 198 Little Lonsdale St, Melbourne – Japanese Don Bowls, their various curry dons are their specialty
B3 Cafe, Various locations, Melbourne – Creative Baguettes, recommend their schnitzel half baguette, bargain buy to keen your stomach filled
CJ Lunch Bar, 391 Little Lonsdale St, Melbourne – Korean restaurant, look at their dons as they are some seriously tasty and filling meals
Wonderbao, Shop 4 19-37 A’Beckett St, Melbourne – A wide variety of Chinese bao dishes with something for everyone, including dessert
1090 Burger, 181A Swan St, Richmond – Who doesn’t like a good burger, and here you can get a burger meal on the cheap
Paperboy Kitchen, 320 Lt Lonsdale St, Melbourne – A Vietnamese eatery which offers up ricepaper rolls and bahn mi
Gigs On in Melbourne
These are the gigs you can see:
Dec 20/21 – British India at The Corner Hotel, Richmond
Dec 22 -Drapht at Sun & Sets, Frankston
Dec 22 – Birds of Tokyo at Peninsula Showcase, Mornington Racecourse
Dec 22 – Courtney Barnett at Northcote Social Club, Northcote
Dec 28-31 – Various Artists at Beyond the Valley Festival
Jan 1 – Presets at Sydney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Jan 3 – The Kooks at Festival Hall, Melbourne
Jan 4 – Psychedelic Porn Crumpets at Palais Theatre, St. Kilda
Jan 4 – Bicep at 170 Russell, Melbourne
What’s On Melbourne
Here are things you can do in Melbourne:
Dec 19-Jan 9 – Myers Animated Christmas Windows, check it out at all day at Bourke St Mall, Melbourne
Dec 21 – Carols on Southbank, check it out at 7-10pm at 1 Southbank Boulevard
Dec 22 – Speed Friending, check it out in the evening at 130 St. Kilda Road, Southbank
Nov 1-Mar 1 – Moving Melbourne: Cites Don’t Stand Still, check it out from 10am-4.30pm, Mon-Fri at 99 Shiel St, North Melbourne
Nov 30-Dec 25 – Christmas Bauble, check it out all day at Federation Square, Melbourne
Nov 30-Dec 25 – Christmas Projections, check it out from 9-10.20pm around the CBD, Melbourne
Dec. 22-23 – Santa & Mrs. Clause and his Huskies, check it out on Sat and Sun from 10am-3pm, The Block Arcade, Melbourne
Dec 31 – New Year’s Eve at Fed Square, check it out from 2pm until late at Federation Square, Melbourne
Sport in Melbourne
Get your sights on these sporting events in the coming weeks:
Dec 20 – KFC|BBL: Renegades Vs. Scorchers, 7.15-10.45pm, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Dec 22 – W-League Rd. 8: Melbourne City V Canberra United, 5.20-7.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne
Dec 22 – A-League Rd. 9: Melbourne City V Melbourne Victory, 7.50-10.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne
Dec 26-30 – Domain Boxing Day Test: Australia Vs. India, 10.30am-5.30pm, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Jolimont
Dec 28 – W-League Rd. 9: Melbourne Victory V Perth Glory, 5.20-7.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne
Dec 28 – A-League Rd. 10: Melbourne Victory V Wellington Phoenix, 7.50-10.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne
Dec 29 – KFC|BBL: Renegades Vs. Sixes, 7-10.30pm, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Jan 1 – KFC|BBL: Stars Vs Renegades, 7.15-10.45pm, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Jolimont
Melbourne Topic
Melbourne weather, but not as you know it. Is Melbourne overly obsessed with its own weather? Let me know by tweeting at me @ellojamie. And what is Auckland weather?
Melbourne Hikes
It is summer time and the weather is great, too good to stay stuck up at home. So if you are into the outdoors and a little adventure, here is your place to be to get a sense of where you should go for a hike.
This weeks hike: 1000 Steps
How to get there: Drive or take the train to Ferntree Gully
How long will it take: 1.5 hours return
Fitness level: Reasonable fitness, but there are seats to have a rest on the way
Level of reward: Low. You will feel accomplished for finishing the 1000 steps, but there is no rewarding sight at the top
More information: https://visitdandenongranges.com.au/1000-steps
Playlist
- Dawning - DMA's
- We Are The People - Tia Gostelow
- Rats - Sloan Peterson
- Danny - Hockey Dad
- Shadows - Midnight Juggernauts
- Chlorine - Twenty One Pilots
- Social Candy - Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
- Pure Romance - Wand
- Weekend Wars - MGMT
- December Nights - Saskwatch
- Initials for Gainsbourg - The Kooks
- Camp - Tired Lion
- Dark Night - Hot Chip
- Too Soon to Tell - Drab Majesty
- Blood - City Calm Down
- Worship - Golden Features
- Any Given Weekend - Northeast Party House