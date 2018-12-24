Sights and Sounds – Pilot Episode

"Sights and Sounds - Pilot Ep (2018.12.19) PODCAST".

Welcome to Sights and Sounds, a new show on SYN which is all about Melbourne and the huge appreciation we all have for everything it offers. It is here where you will be able to get the latest of what Melbourne offers, what it has happening, as well as places to go eat and things to keep you entertained regardless of budget or interest.

Restaurant Recommendations

This weeks recommended eats topic is Cheap Eats (sub $10 meals). Here are some awesome places:

Don Dons, 198 Little Lonsdale St, Melbourne – Japanese Don Bowls, their various curry dons are their specialty

B3 Cafe, Various locations, Melbourne – Creative Baguettes, recommend their schnitzel half baguette, bargain buy to keen your stomach filled

CJ Lunch Bar, 391 Little Lonsdale St, Melbourne – Korean restaurant, look at their dons as they are some seriously tasty and filling meals

Wonderbao, Shop 4 19-37 A’Beckett St, Melbourne – A wide variety of Chinese bao dishes with something for everyone, including dessert

1090 Burger, 181A Swan St, Richmond – Who doesn’t like a good burger, and here you can get a burger meal on the cheap

Paperboy Kitchen, 320 Lt Lonsdale St, Melbourne – A Vietnamese eatery which offers up ricepaper rolls and bahn mi

Gigs On in Melbourne

These are the gigs you can see:

Dec 20/21 – British India at The Corner Hotel, Richmond

Dec 22 -Drapht at Sun & Sets, Frankston

Dec 22 – Birds of Tokyo at Peninsula Showcase, Mornington Racecourse

Dec 22 – Courtney Barnett at Northcote Social Club, Northcote

Dec 28-31 – Various Artists at Beyond the Valley Festival

Jan 1 – Presets at Sydney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Jan 3 – The Kooks at Festival Hall, Melbourne

Jan 4 – Psychedelic Porn Crumpets at Palais Theatre, St. Kilda

Jan 4 – Bicep at 170 Russell, Melbourne

What’s On Melbourne

Here are things you can do in Melbourne:

Dec 19-Jan 9 – Myers Animated Christmas Windows, check it out at all day at Bourke St Mall, Melbourne

Dec 21 – Carols on Southbank, check it out at 7-10pm at 1 Southbank Boulevard

Dec 22 – Speed Friending, check it out in the evening at 130 St. Kilda Road, Southbank

Nov 1-Mar 1 – Moving Melbourne: Cites Don’t Stand Still, check it out from 10am-4.30pm, Mon-Fri at 99 Shiel St, North Melbourne

Nov 30-Dec 25 – Christmas Bauble, check it out all day at Federation Square, Melbourne

Nov 30-Dec 25 – Christmas Projections, check it out from 9-10.20pm around the CBD, Melbourne

Dec. 22-23 – Santa & Mrs. Clause and his Huskies, check it out on Sat and Sun from 10am-3pm, The Block Arcade, Melbourne

Dec 31 – New Year’s Eve at Fed Square, check it out from 2pm until late at Federation Square, Melbourne

Sport in Melbourne

Get your sights on these sporting events in the coming weeks:

Dec 20 – KFC|BBL: Renegades Vs. Scorchers, 7.15-10.45pm, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Dec 22 – W-League Rd. 8: Melbourne City V Canberra United, 5.20-7.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Dec 22 – A-League Rd. 9: Melbourne City V Melbourne Victory, 7.50-10.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Dec 26-30 – Domain Boxing Day Test: Australia Vs. India, 10.30am-5.30pm, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Jolimont

Dec 28 – W-League Rd. 9: Melbourne Victory V Perth Glory, 5.20-7.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Dec 28 – A-League Rd. 10: Melbourne Victory V Wellington Phoenix, 7.50-10.30pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Dec 29 – KFC|BBL: Renegades Vs. Sixes, 7-10.30pm, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Jan 1 – KFC|BBL: Stars Vs Renegades, 7.15-10.45pm, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Jolimont

Melbourne Topic

Melbourne weather, but not as you know it. Is Melbourne overly obsessed with its own weather? Let me know by tweeting at me @ellojamie. And what is Auckland weather?

Melbourne Hikes

It is summer time and the weather is great, too good to stay stuck up at home. So if you are into the outdoors and a little adventure, here is your place to be to get a sense of where you should go for a hike.

This weeks hike: 1000 Steps

How to get there: Drive or take the train to Ferntree Gully

How long will it take: 1.5 hours return

Fitness level: Reasonable fitness, but there are seats to have a rest on the way

Level of reward: Low. You will feel accomplished for finishing the 1000 steps, but there is no rewarding sight at the top

More information: https://visitdandenongranges.com.au/1000-steps