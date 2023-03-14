Silly Little Things – Interview with Writer/Performer, Laura Knaggs & Director, Sharnema Nougar

By CAROLINE SABATER

Bursting onto The Butterfly Club stage is Silly Little Things from writer and performer, Laura Knaggs, exploring friendship, self and the vulnerability of needing connection.

I sat down with both Laura and director, Sharnema Nougar to discuss themes, intentions and ‘finding comfort in all the wrong places’.

If you’ve ever had that post-break up high and felt the empty excitement of a fresh start; only to find yourself untethered and drowning in loneliness, then this upcoming one-woman show is for you.

This show is not only about finding love within yourself but celebrating the friends who stick by us through antics, heartbreaks and every other silly little thing.

Silly Little Thing will be showing at The Butterfly Club from March 14th – 18th.

For more information and tickets can be found at: https://thebutterflyclub.com/show/silly-little-things