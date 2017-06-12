SINGLE REVIEW: Lorde – “Perfect Places”

Lorde has left behind her haunting minimalism of Pure Heroin and embraced pop music’s delicious trapping with her latest single ‘Perfect Places’. It’s the third single to be released in anticipation of her upcoming album but you’d be forgiven for thinking it belonged on her good friend Taylor Swift’s album 1989. This, however, is not a coincidence as both artists have worked with Jack Antonoff from fun., who has a distinctive pop style filled with resounding choral choruses and R’n’B beats. It is still distinctively Lorde though with its dark undertones and lyrics like “Every night, I live and die/Meet somebody, take ’em home/Let’s kiss and then take off our clothes/It’s just another graceless night”.

The song aches with teenage existentialism and the search for more, but asks the question that everyone can relate to: what the fuck are perfect places anyway?

Lorde’s sophomore album Melodrama is out June 16th 2017. Follow Lorde on Twitter.

Words by Jordan Fennell.

June 12th 2017
