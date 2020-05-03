On Air
Sizzling 70’s – Record Store Ep. 2
The 70’s is definitely one of my favourite decades of music. Funk, Soul, R&B, Pop, Hard Rock, Soft Rock and Disco all carved out their place in the music world during this time. The 70’s were a golden era for vinyl records; they were affordable to everyone and almost everyone had a record player.
The decade marked the dawn of the modern era in music technology, applying and refining the developments of earlier decades while also laying the foundations of the techniques and styles that would follow later on.
On the show you’ll hear popular hits from artists like AC/DC, Chic, and Donna Summer, among others that shaped the 1970’s decade – all from the sound of turntables.
Playlist
- How Deep Is Your Love - Bee Gees
- Boogie Oogie Oogie - Taste of Honey
- Jailbreak - AC/DC
- Hooked on a Feeling - Blue Swede
- Bridge Over Troubled Water - Simon & Garfunkel
- Dancing Queen - ABBA
- Le Freak - Chic
- Lost in Music - Sister Sledge
- Daddy Cool - Boney M
- Isn't She Lovely - Stevie Wonder
- Fame - David Bowie
- I Feel Love - Donna Summer
Sindy Smith
May 3rd 2020Read more by Sindy Smith
