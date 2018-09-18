SYN 90.7
Skyrail property prices unchanged after six months
The skyrail project has divided communities across Melbourne, but new figures are showing that it might actually have significant benefits for local property values.
The elevated railway lines going up in suburbs around the state have been criticised as having the potential to ruin neighbourhoods and increase crime. However, it’s not clear yet that this has happened or will happen.
Andrew Kelso looks at the issue
Jack Fryer
September 18th 2018
